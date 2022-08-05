Several events taking place in Kerry this weekend

A number of events are taking place across Kerry this weekend.

The events are being held in East, West and South Kerry.

The Dingle Racing Festival begins today and runs until Sunday.

There'll be twenty races throughout the weekend and entertainment for all of the family.

In the east of the county, Run Killarney will take place tomorrow.

The run, which has 2 races to suit all levels of fitness, consists of a 13.1-mile Half Marathon and a 10km run/walk.

The races are open to everyone at all levels of running and walking experience.

Spraoi Chiarraí, which is a series of free concerts, will take place in Killarney at St Mary's Church of Ireland and Killarney House and Gardens.

The event is a mentorship and experience teaching project to pass on performance skills to young musicians in Kerry.

Kenmare Arts Festival has a number of events lined up for tomorrow; these include T-Shirt painting, yoga, meditation, stitching and patchwork workshops and a magician.