Series of festivals and events taking place across Kerry this weekend

Mar 24, 2023 13:03 By radiokerrynews
A number of festivals and events are taking place across Kerry this weekend.

The Wander Wild Festival is underway in Killarney and will run until Sunday.

The event celebrates the great outdoors, adventure and wellness and will include kayaking tours, guided cycles and walks and exhibitions; there's also a children's programme including mother and baby yoga as well as adventure hunts and orienteering.

The Skellig Coast Dark Sky Festival is also taking place until Sunday across the Iveragh Peninsula; it’ll cater for beginners to advanced stargazers, there’ll be folklore and heritage, family fun events and astrophotography.

The focus will turn to animation in West Kerry; Animation Dingle runs until tomorrow and features workshops, screenings and an awards ceremony.

The Fenit Coastal Cycle 2023 in aid of Comfort for Chemo is on tomorrow, while there’s a range of concerts in the INEC including Jack Lukeman, Derek Ryan and Cian Ducrot.

The Camel's Back is being staged in St John's Theatre and Arts Centre, Listowel tomorrow and Disney’s FROZEN Jr will take place next Wednesday and Thursday in Siamsa Tire, Tralee.

 

