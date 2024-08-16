Advertisement
Series of events across Kerry for National Heritage Week

Aug 16, 2024 12:46 By radiokerrynews
Series of events across Kerry for National Heritage Week
One of Ireland’s largest cultural events begins tomorrow with events being run across Kerry for National Heritage Week.

A series of heritage projects are being hosted by groups, individuals and communities with the focus of this year’s theme being ‘connections, routes and networks’.

Killarney National Park will celebrate National Heritage Week through a series of events as well as the Kerry County Museum in Tralee.

Minister for Nature, Heritage and Electoral Reform Malcolm Noonan is inviting the public to participate in events happening in national parks and nature reserves around the country.

A full list of events can be viewed at www.heritageweek.ie.

 

