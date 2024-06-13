A Listowel based Garda Sergeant has initiated defamation proceeding against a local election candidate over claims made by the candidate during the recent campaign.

The proceeding have been initiated by Sergeant Melanie Walsh against Independent candidate Michelle Keane.

Ms Keane contested the local elections in the Castleisland electoral area.

Advertisement

During the campaign Michelle Keane recorded and shared a phone call from Sergeant Walsh in which Sergeant Walsh invited her to call into Listowel garda station for a chat.

Its understood concerns had been expressed to Gardai in relation to some content posted on social media by Ms Keane.

Ms Keane later shared the recording, which included personal contact details for Sgt Walsh, as well as her comments on it on social media.

Advertisement

The defamation proceeding has been listed for Limerick Circuit Court on June 26th.

Ms Keane said she has received no legal papers, but if she does receive legal papers, she will deal with that.

Gardai in Kerry confirmed they are continuing to investigate concerns which were raised by members of the public in relation to social media posts.

Advertisement

However they cannot comment on any individual case.