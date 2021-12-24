Advertisement
September 7th was hottest autumn day at Valentia Observatory in 30 years

Dec 24, 2021 17:12 By radiokerrynews
September 7th was the hottest autumnal day at Valentia Observatory in 30 years.

It also marked the highest air temperature in the country between September and November, according to Met Éireann.

The mercury hit 27.9 degrees on September 7th at Valentia Observatory and Shannon Airport; this was the highest air temperature in the country for the autumn.

It was the hottest autumn day at Valentia in 30 years, and was 10.9 degrees above the South Kerry weather station’s monthly long-term average.

That’s according to the autumn 2021 weather summary from Met Éireann.

Valentia also made the records for rain during the autumn; the highest daily rainfall in the country between September and November was recorded at Valentia Observatory, 64.7mm on October 8th.

Valentia and Malin Head in Donegal also had the highest number of dull days at 35.

