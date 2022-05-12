Advertisement
News

Senior Kerry Garda urges people to report online harassment

May 12, 2022 17:05 By radiokerrynews
Senior Kerry Garda urges people to report online harassment Senior Kerry Garda urges people to report online harassment
Share this article

A Senior Kerry Detective is urging people who experience online harassment to report it to their local Garda station.

Detective Inspector Liam McGraynor from the Divisional Protective Services Unit in Tralee says it’s important for victims to come forward so appropriate action is taken against illegal online activities.

Coco’s Law, which was introduced in February 2021, criminalises the non-consensual distribution of intimate images.

Advertisement

He explains the newly established Coco’s Law and what the offense entails:

An Garda Siochana has partnered with Hotline.ie, an online reporting facility, which enables victims of intimate image abuse to report criminal activity to Gardaí.

Advertisement

Detective Inspector McGraynor says the online report makes an application to remove illegal content published in relation to the victim and a thorough criminal investigation is conducted.

He outlines what people experiencing online abuse should do:

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus