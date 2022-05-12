Senior Kerry Garda urges people to report online harassment

A Senior Kerry Detective is urging people who experience online harassment to report it to their local Garda station.

Detective Inspector Liam McGraynor from the Divisional Protective Services Unit in Tralee says it’s important for victims to come forward so appropriate action is taken against illegal online activities.

Coco’s Law, which was introduced in February 2021, criminalises the non-consensual distribution of intimate images.

Advertisement

He explains the newly established Coco’s Law and what the offense entails:

An Garda Siochana has partnered with Hotline.ie, an online reporting facility, which enables victims of intimate image abuse to report criminal activity to Gardaí.

Advertisement

Detective Inspector McGraynor says the online report makes an application to remove illegal content published in relation to the victim and a thorough criminal investigation is conducted.

He outlines what people experiencing online abuse should do: