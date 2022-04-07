Self-scheduled COVID-19 appointments available in Kerry this weekend

Self-scheduled COVID-19 vaccination appointments are available in Kerry this weekend.

People can book their first and second doses if they’re aged 12 and older, for tomorrow from 12 to 4pm and Saturday from 9.15am to 4pm.

Booster vaccinations are also available at the same times and 12–15-year-olds must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.

Walk-in clinics are available for children aged five to 11 for first and second doses tomorrow from 9.20 to 11.10am.

The Kerry vaccination centre is located at the former BorgWarner site at Monavalley, Tralee, and appointments can be booked on hse.ie.