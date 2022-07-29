Advertisement
Section of Killarney town to close to traffic for pedestrianisation

Jul 29, 2022 08:07 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council has announced that a section of Killarney town will be closed to traffic to facilitate pedestrianisation this summer.

Starting at 12 noon this Saturday, Kenmare Place/Main Street will close from the Mission Road junction to the junction of Main Street and New Street until 8am on Tuesday morning.

Every weekend until September 3rd will see similar closures happening from Saturday to Monday.

Traffic can alternatively divert from Kenmare Place onto the N71 Mission Road, onto Beech Road and onto New Street.

 

 

