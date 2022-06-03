Advertisement
News

Search resumes for missing walker on Carrauntohill

Jun 3, 2022 07:06 By radiokerrynews
The search for a 61-year-old man in the McGillycuddy’s Reeks has resumed this morning.

John Dunne from Tipperary failed to return to his accommodation after climbing Carrauntoohil on Wednesday.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

An experienced walker from Tipperary, John Dunne had been walking in the McGillycuddy Reeks on Wednesday.

He made contact with the B&B he was to stay that evening, to say he would be at the Lisleibane car park in an hour, but he failed to turn up.

The alarm was raised and a search began at half past four yesterday morning.

Kerry Mountain Rescue, along with a drone team, search dogs and the Iveragh Coast Guard have resumed the search for Mr Dunne this morning.

The Irish Coast Guard's Rescue 117 will join the search around half past nine.

Anyone who may have seen Mr Dunne on the hill yesterday or this morning is asked to contact Killorglin Garda Station on on 066 9790500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

John is described as being approximately 5 foot 6 inches in height, bald, with a stocky build and blue eyes. When last seen, John was wearing a bright red jacket.

 

 

