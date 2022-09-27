Advertisement
Search resumes for man missing in North Kerry

Sep 27, 2022 08:09 By radiokerrynews
Search resumes for man missing in North Kerry
The search for a man who’s missing in North Kerry will resume this morning.

Donal Kennedy, who’s from Caherdavin in Limerick city, was last seen on Main Street, Ballybunion on Saturday night.

It’s believed the 33-year-old took a wrong turn on his way back to his accommodation and his friends are concerned he may have injured himself as he has epilepsy.

Gardaí, Ballybunion Sea and Cliff Rescue and members of the public will resume the search at 8.30am.

Gardaí in Ballybunion say members of the public are welcome to assist them, however, they’re asking people to make sure they join the official search for safety reasons.

 

