Search for missing Kilgarvan man stood down after discovery of body

Oct 27, 2022 14:10 By radiokerrynews
The search for a Kilgarvan man, who was missing since Monday, has been stood down after the discovery of a body.

53-year-old Con O’Donoghue had been missing since Monday evening, after he left University Hospital Kerry, and was last seen in the Ballymullen area shortly after 7pm.

The body of a man was recovered from the River Lee in Tralee earlier this afternoon.

Gardaí have confirmed the body recovered was that of Con O’Donoghue.

They say no further information is available at this time.

