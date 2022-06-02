Search continuing for man missing on Carrauntoohill

The search is continuing this evening for a man missing on Carrauntoohill.

A drone team joined the search this afternoon for 61-year-old John Dunne from Tipperary.

John Dunne, an experienced walker from Tipperary, had been walking in the McGillycuddy Reeks yesterday.

He made contact with the B&B he was to stay at yesterday evening, to say he would be at the Lisleibane car park in an hour, but he failed to turn up.

The alarm was raised and a search began at 5 o’clock this morning.

The drone team and Kerry Mountain Rescue remain on the ground searching for Mr Dunne this evening.

Anyone who may have seen Mr Dunne on the hill yesterday or this morning is asked to contact Killorglin Garda Station on on 066 9790500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

John is described as being approximately 5 foot 6 inches in height, bald, with a stocky build and blue eyes. When last seen, John was wearing a bright red jacket.