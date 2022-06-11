Advertisement
Sample audit of North Kerry CAMHS to begin in coming days

Jun 11, 2022 17:06 By radiokerrynews
A sample audit of patient care in North Kerry CAMHS is to begin in the coming days.

 

The Irish Independent reports the HSE will begin auditing files in the North Kerry mental health service for children and adolescents next week.

The HSE confirmed in early February that the sample audit of 50 young people will be led by an external expert.

 

It followed the publication of the Maskey report, which found 'significant harm' was caused to 46 children in South Kerry, due to inappropriate medication being prescribed by a junior doctor.

