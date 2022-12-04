Samaritans Impact report finds over 26,500 calls answered in Kerry

Over 26,500 calls were answered by the Kerry Samaritans last year.

In its latest impact report, the charity says volunteers in Kerry gave over 5,000 listening hours to the service.

On average, there were 2,200 calls answered by Samaritan volunteers in the county each month.

The Impact report for 2021, found that nationally, just under half a million calls were taken last year, while volunteers spent nearly 70,000 hours on the phone to callers.

With the Christmas period approaching , Kerry Samaritans is looking to recruit new volunteers for its freephone helpline.

For further information on volunteering with the Samaritans go to https://www.samaritans.org/ireland/support-us/volunteer/