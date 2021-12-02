Sale of Manor West agreed

The sale of the county's largest retail park has been agreed.

It's understood that the sale of Manor West Retail Park in Tralee will be completed by the end of this year or early next year.

It's understood that Marlet Property Group, which is owned by Ballyheigue's Pat Crean, has agreed to purchase Manor West Retail Park.

The amount agreed for the 29-acre park is in the region of €56 million.

When its current owner, the US investor Marathon Asset Management put the property on the market in August, it had a guide price of more than €55 million.

Manor West receives over €5.3 million in annual rent from tenants, and major retailers The Range, Jysk, and Maxi Zoo have opened in the park lately.