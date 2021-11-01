Rules around ticketing systems will impact social dances in Kerry.

Matt McGranaghan, the spokesman for the Music and Entertainment Association of Ireland, was speaking about recently-imposed regulations around ticketing.

Patrons are required to purchase an electronic ticket at least an hour in advance to a venue or event where there will be dancing.

Matt McGranaghan says this regulation was aimed primarily at licenced premises, but can include venues where there is dancing, such as a community hall.

He says, while there is some confusion, there are ways to make the process easier.