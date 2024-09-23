Ruhama CEO says exploited women being hidden in rural Ireland

Exploited women are being hidden in rural Ireland as it’s easier for this criminal activity to go undetected in areas with fewer people.

That’s according to the CEO of Ruhama Barbara Condon.

Ruhama offers support to women impacted by prostitution, sex trafficking and other forms of commercial sexual exploitation.

Advertisement

Ruhama is expanding its services into Kerry, with case workers travelling to the county once a week to meet with vulnerable women.

Barbara Condon is urging people in rural parts of Kerry to report any suspicious behaviour to Gardaí:

Advertisement

Ruhama can be contacted by freephone on 1800 020202 or by texting REACH to 50100.