Advertisement
News

Ruhama CEO says exploited women being hidden in rural Ireland

Sep 23, 2024 13:16 By radiokerrynews
Ruhama CEO says exploited women being hidden in rural Ireland
Share this article

Exploited women are being hidden in rural Ireland as it’s easier for this criminal activity to go undetected in areas with fewer people.

That’s according to the CEO of Ruhama Barbara Condon.

Ruhama offers support to women impacted by prostitution, sex trafficking and other forms of commercial sexual exploitation.

Advertisement

Ruhama is expanding its services into Kerry, with case workers travelling to the county once a week to meet with vulnerable women.

Barbara Condon is urging people in rural parts of Kerry to report any suspicious behaviour to Gardaí:

Advertisement

Ruhama can be contacted by freephone on 1800 020202 or by texting REACH to 50100.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Two Kerry companies win awards at 16th annual Ireland’s Best Managed Companies
Advertisement
Councillors may be forced into showdown with council management
Adapt manager says expansion will ensure centre can accommodate people seeking help
Advertisement

Recommended

HSE implements safeguards to protect those at Ocean View Nursing Home
Fine Gael’s general election candidate insists the party is united in Kerry
Adapt manager says expansion will ensure centre can accommodate people seeking help
Councillors may be forced into showdown with council management
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus