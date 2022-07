Rose of Tralee organisers are urging people to volunteer for the 61st festival.

The Rose of Tralee International Festival from the 19th of August to 23rd.

Organisers say volunteers are the life-blood of the event and are urging people to get involved.

Anyone interested must complete an application form, and the link to the form is on the Radio Kerry website.

To Apply or for further information visit www.roseoftralee.ie

