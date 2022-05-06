Road near Glenflesk closed to traffic for two-week period

A road near Glenflesk will be closed to public traffic for a two-week period.

Kerry County Council has decided to close the R570 at Dromcarban Bridge, approximately 1.7km north of Glenflesk village, from 8am on May 9th to 5pm on May 20th.

The council says alternative routes will be signposted.

Traffic travelling north from Glenflesk to Barraduff: continue on the N22 to Lisivigeen Roundabout, take 3rd exit onto the N72 and continue on the N72 to Barraduff village.

Traffic travelling south from Barraduff to Glenflesk: continue on the N72 towards the Lisivigeen Roundabout, take 1st exit onto N22 and continue on the N22 to Glenflesk Village.