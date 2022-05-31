Advertisement
Road closed following road traffic collision at Loo Bridge

May 31, 2022 11:05 By radiokerrynews
Emergency services are at the scene of a road traffic collision at Loo Bridge in Kilgarvan.

The collision involved a crane, bus and car.

The R563 road from Loo Bridge to Kilgarvan is closed to traffic, diversions are in place.

Killarney gardaí say the main road from Killarney to Kenmare will be closed for some time as a result and people are being asked to travel via Moll's Gap.

Gardaí say no one is believed to have suffered serious injuries.

