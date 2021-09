There’s been a two-vehicle collision on the N69 Tralee Listowel road around the Six Crosses.

It happened on the Tralee side of the junction, and involves a truck and a jeep.

Emergency services are on the scene but it’s not yet known how many people are involved or the extent of injuries.

The road is expected to be closed for a number of hours and gardaí are asking motorists to completely avoid the Tralee Listowel road around the Six Crosses.