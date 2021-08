The road at Finnegan's Cross at Kilcummin has reopened following a two-vehicle collision.

The collision occurred just after 11am.

Gardaí, emergency services and two helicopters attended the scene.

Gardaí have confirmed that some of those involved were airlifted to hospital, but it's not believed anyone has sustained life-threatening injuries.

The road was closed for a time, but it has since reopened.