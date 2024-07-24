Review of North Kerry CAMHS due in March still not completed

A review into mental health care for children and teenagers in North Kerry, due to be finished by March, has still not been completed.

The lookback review into North Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services, or CAMHS, was initiated after a random sample of files raised concern with the HSE.

That followed the Maskey Report into South Kerry CAMHS, which found hundreds of children had suffered or were at risk of suffering harm from their care.

In 2022, the independent report commissioned by the HSE found 46 children who attended South Kerry CAMHS between 2016 and 2020 had suffered significant harm because of their care.

The report by Dr Sean Maskey also found a further 240 South Kerry CAMHS patients were put at risk of harm by their treatment.

This triggered a random audit of 50 sample files from North Kerry CAMHS, 16 of which raised potential concerns about treatment.

Off the back of this, the HSE initiated a look-back review into the care of children and young people at North Kerry CAMHS.

Speaking in January, Minister of State for Mental Health, Mary Butler said she expected the lookback review to be completed and in front of her by the end of March.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare has told Radio Kerry files are still being reviewed by the team of specialised CAMHS consultants.

It says this is a robust independent review process involving a team of external, specialised CAMHS consultants, the limited availability of which has regrettably delayed progress to-date.

It says it will be in further direct contact in the coming weeks by letter with families to advise of an estimated timeline, and will communicate with young people and their families before issuing any other update.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare says after each file is reviewed, contact is made with the young person involved and where necessary, open disclosure meetings take place.

This means the HSE is not waiting for the completion of the overall review and subsequent report to inform young people and families if any issues are identified.

The Kerry CAMHS information line remains open on 1800 742 800, from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday.