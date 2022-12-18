Advertisement
News

Residents of Ardfert estate subjected to obnoxious waste water treatment smell

Dec 18, 2022 18:12 By radiokerrynews
Residents of Ardfert estate subjected to obnoxious waste water treatment smell Residents of Ardfert estate subjected to obnoxious waste water treatment smell
Sinn Féin Kerry County Cllr Deirdre Ferris. Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
Share this article

Residents of an estate in Ardfert are being subjected to an obnoxious smell from a waste water treatment unit.

That’s according to Sinn Féin councillor Deirdre Ferris, who raised the matter at the recent Tralee Municipal District meeting.

Cllr Ferris requested an update on the decommissioning of the waste water treatment unit in An Fearann in the village.

Advertisement

In its reply, Kerry County Council said prior to the development of the new waste water treatment plant in Ardfert, a stand-alone treatment unit was installed in An Fearann.

This was part of the development of the existing local authority housing estate at Farranwilliam.

The council said it gave a commitment that this unit would be removed when the new estate at Láthair na hArd Eaglaise was constructed.

Advertisement

Cllr Ferris said she received the same response to the same query six months ago, and this waste water treatment unit should already be decommissioned.

She said it’s producing an obnoxious smell for residents.

Kerry County Council said works to decommission the existing plant and install a new connection have been tendered; the deadline for this tender was November 18th.

Advertisement

The council said there is a commitment, and it is actively progressing the matter.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus