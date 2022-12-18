Residents of Ardfert estate subjected to obnoxious waste water treatment smell

Residents of an estate in Ardfert are being subjected to an obnoxious smell from a waste water treatment unit.

That’s according to Sinn Féin councillor Deirdre Ferris, who raised the matter at the recent Tralee Municipal District meeting.

Cllr Ferris requested an update on the decommissioning of the waste water treatment unit in An Fearann in the village.

In its reply, Kerry County Council said prior to the development of the new waste water treatment plant in Ardfert, a stand-alone treatment unit was installed in An Fearann.

This was part of the development of the existing local authority housing estate at Farranwilliam.

The council said it gave a commitment that this unit would be removed when the new estate at Láthair na hArd Eaglaise was constructed.

Cllr Ferris said she received the same response to the same query six months ago, and this waste water treatment unit should already be decommissioned.

She said it’s producing an obnoxious smell for residents.

Kerry County Council said works to decommission the existing plant and install a new connection have been tendered; the deadline for this tender was November 18th.

The council said there is a commitment, and it is actively progressing the matter.