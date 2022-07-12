Advertisement
Rescue operation launched in North Kerry after concerns raised for men on water

Jul 12, 2022 08:07 By radiokerrynews
A rescue operation was launched in North Kerry last night, after people became concerned for the safety of people out on the water.

People on shore phoned Valentia Coast Guard, who coordinated the incident, to outline concerns for two men on the water at Meenogahane, Causeway.

A rescue operation was launched at 7pm and the Shannon Coast Guard Helicopter Rescue 115 and the Ballybunion Coast Guard attended the scene.

The men were in an inflatable boat but weren’t wearing any safety equipment.

Rescue R115 and the Ballybunion Coast Guard ensured the men were safe and put on life jackets; the operation concluded at 9pm.

 

