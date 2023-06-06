Rescue mission underway in Kerry to save Ireland’s rarest amphibian

A rescue mission is underway in Kerry to save Ireland’s rarest amphibian.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service is co-ordinating a mission to save natterjack toad tadpoles during the hot weather.

The natterjack toad is unique to Kerry, and is the most endangered of our native amphibian species, but the hot weather has dried out the rural ponds in which their tadpoles grow.

The NPWS is organising for the tadpoles to be collected and brought to Dingle Oceanworld aquarium, where they’ll be fed and have access to water until they’re safe to be released to the wild again.

Dr Kevin Flannery, marine biologist and director of Dingle Oceanworld Aquarium, is part of the team rescuing the tadpoles, and he outlines the importance of saving them.