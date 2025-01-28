Report finds disability rights not integrated in local authorities’ planning

Disability rights are not fully integrated into local authorities’ operational and strategic planning.

That’s one of the findings of a major new report commissioned by the Disability Federation of Ireland.

The report examines how the 31 local authorities in Ireland are implementing the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

Advertisement

Surveys were sent to access officers and chief executives from each local authority, while the authors also spoke to focus groups and key informants.

Just under half of chief executives responded, including Kerry County Council’s, while just 38% of access officers responded, but their responses are anonymised.

The report found most access officers in local authorities are part-time and often lack a clear job description, while some pointed to significant gaps in training.

Advertisement

It found there is a lack of top-level leadership within local authorities regarding disability rights, leading to the exclusion of essential accessibility features, such as ramps, in projects due to misunderstanding or budget cuts.

Access to older buildings, community spaces, and narrow streets was also raised as an issue, which often impedes the full participation of disabled people in community life.

The Housing Adaptation Grant was also highly criticised, for being insufficient, poorly implemented, and fraught with bureaucratic inefficiencies across local authorities.

Advertisement

Some local authorities felt they have significant work to do in enhancing accessibility and inclusivity in housing.

The positive work done by Kerry County Council for access was also raised in the council’s self-assessment, including the beach wheelchair service and the Willing Able Mentoring programme, which promotes access to the labour market for graduates with disabilities.

The report makes 14 recommendations, including having access officers as full-time with decision-making authority.

Advertisement

The report also recommends establishing local access groups in key towns and a county access network to coordinate efforts and share best practices.