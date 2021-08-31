Advertisement
News

Recovery expected to be slow at Kerry Airport

Aug 31, 2021 13:08 By radiokerrynews
Recovery expected to be slow at Kerry Airport Recovery expected to be slow at Kerry Airport
Share this article

It could take three years for Kerry Airport to return to where it was in 2019.

That’s according to CEO John Mulhern, who was speaking after the airport’s AGM.

COVID-19 lead to a 78% drop in passenger numbers at the Farranfore facility last year, resulting in a 60% fall in revenue.

Advertisement

Mr Mulhern believes recovery will be slow, adding it’ll take two to three years to get back to 2019 levels, when passenger numbers at Kerry Airport were at a high of 370,000.

He is, however, positive for the future, adding they plan to grow from there.

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus