Recovery expected to be slow at Kerry Airport

It could take three years for Kerry Airport to return to where it was in 2019.

That’s according to CEO John Mulhern, who was speaking after the airport’s AGM.

COVID-19 lead to a 78% drop in passenger numbers at the Farranfore facility last year, resulting in a 60% fall in revenue.

Mr Mulhern believes recovery will be slow, adding it’ll take two to three years to get back to 2019 levels, when passenger numbers at Kerry Airport were at a high of 370,000.

He is, however, positive for the future, adding they plan to grow from there.