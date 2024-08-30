Recovering drug addicts who are speaking at Listowel event, say families can love and support addicts without enabling them

Two recovering drug addicts say families can love and support addicts without enabling them.

Olivia and David Emato from New Hampshire in the United States, were both swept up in America’s opioid crisis - having first tried gateway drugs in their teens, before becoming addicted to fentanyl.

David says on one occasion his heart stopped following an overdose, but he was later revived by a hospital emergency team.

They will speak at Listowel Christian Fellowship Church - on Sunday at 11am - about their experiences and recovery.

The Emato’s have this advice for those struggling with addiction and their families.