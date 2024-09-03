There has been a record number of new home commencements in Kerry during the first seven months of the year.

Over 700 commencement notices were issued in Kerry between January and the end of July.

These notices relate to number of housing units that building works got underway on in the county.

Details on commencement notices have been published by the Department of Housing, Local Government, and Heritage.

Kerry County Council received 748 commencement notices between January and the end of July, which is a record number.

In 2018, there were 526 commencement notices issued during the whole year in Kerry, which had been the highest up until this year.

In July of this year, 24 commencement notices were issued to Kerry County Council, that’s up from 11 in June.

In May of this year, the Local Authority received 23 commencement notices, compared to a record high of 598 in April.

In March of this year, Kerry County Council received 67 commencement notices, while it stood at 13 in February and 12 in January.

Nationally, during the first seven months 35,358 new homes have been started.