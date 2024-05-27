RDI Hub hosting open week

The RDI Hub is hosting an open week in its state-of-the-art facility in Killorglin this week.

The event, which runs until Friday, aims to give people the chance to experience the workspace that’s available, to connect with the vibrant community, and participate in a series of lunchtime events.

Among the events taking place are AI masterclasses, social gatherings and addresses from keynote speakers Tom Dalton and Hugh Reynolds.

People can drop in to the RDI Hub throughout the week to experience what the facility has to offer.

You can register here.