RDI Hub hosting Founders Weekend for aspiring entrepreneurs

People across Kerry who are interested in tech start-ups are being urged to take part in an event being run by the RDI Hub in Killorglin.

The NDRC Founders Weekend will be run over the weekend of February 17th to 19th online.

Those taking part don’t need to have a start-up idea, but just need to be interested in entrepreneurship, be it a team or individual.

Participants will learn entrepreneurial skills, meet like-minded people, and find out how to bring an idea from concept to reality.

Programme Manager at the RDI Hub, Maeve Lyons will be delivering the programme, and will be holding an the ‘ask me anything’ session on Zoom this Monday (January 30th) at 12.30pm for anyone with questions about the event; it can be booked here.

People can also contact Maeve via email [email protected] or on LinkedIn.

Anyone interested in applying for the NDRC Founders Weekend can do so here.

You can also tune into In Business this Thursday between 6 and 7pm to here an interview with Maeve Lyons.