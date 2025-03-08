Advertisement
Rathmore’s St Patrick’s Day festival gets underway tomorrow

Mar 8, 2025 17:27 By radiokerrynews
Rathmore's St Patrick's Day parade gets underway tomorrow
A St Patrick’s Day parade gets underway tomorrow (Sunday) in Rathmore.

Rathmore’s tradition is to hold their St Patrick Day festivities the weekend before the 17th, to be the first town in Kerry to celebrate.

The parade kicks off at 2pm including Rathmore GAA, Rathmore LGFA, Holy Family National School, Shrone and Hollymount National schools, The Millstreet Pipe Band, Cullen Pipe band and others.

This year’s Grand Marshall is All-Ireland winner and Rathmore native, Danielle O’Leary.

There will also be prizes for best floats and best dressed pets.

