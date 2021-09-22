Rate of COVID-19 in Kerry second highest in Munster

The rate of COVID-19 in Kerry is still among the highest in Munster.

A report from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre details both the 7-day and 14-day incidence rates of the coronavirus per 100,000 population.

Up to midnight on Monday, Kerry had recorded 268 COVID cases in the preceding seven days, giving a rate of 181 per population.

Advertisement

There were almost 500 cases recorded in Kerry over the past fortnight.

This is 13th highest nationally and is among the highest in Munster, second only to Limerick.