The rate of COVID-19 in Kerry continues to increase.

This is according to the latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, which produces reports on the rate of the disease nationwide. Kerry’s 14-day incidence per population is 727, the fourth-highest nationwide, after over 1,070 cases were confirmed over the past fortnight.

The number of cases over the past seven days accounts for more than 50% of the fortnight’s total; this means that the prevalence of COVID is increasing in the county. Over the past seven days, there were 644 cases confirmed in Kerry, giving an average of over 92 per day.