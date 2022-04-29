Rally of the Lakes organisers announce road closures ahead of this weekend

On Saturday, stage one and stage four of the rally will be going through Kilsarcon which will result in road closures for the majority of the day.

Roads from Dooneen via Coolick, Buddaghauns, Knocklibade, Glandeagh, Ranaleen, Shanaweelin, Inchincummer, Kilsarkan East, John Lenihans Cross to Canguilla will be closed from 10 to 10 until 10 to 5 with a 15 minute open window between 20 past 1 and 25 to 2.

The Banard stages will see road closures from Knockrower East via Leam, Scrahanfadda, Mulykeavane, Annaghmore, Lisbabe, Barraduff, Readrinagh, Knockdooragh, Meentogues, Banard, Knockacappul, Ballycullane to Scrahanagullane.

Those roads will be closed from 20 to 11 until 5 past 4 and from 20 past 2 until half past 5.

Stages 3 and 6 are also taking place on Saturday around Gortnagane with the following roads closed from 11am until 10 to 3 and from 3 until 20 past 6.

Roads will be closed from Awnaskirtaun via Shrone More, Shrone Beg, Gorterrig, Gortacareen, Doocarrig More, Doocarrig Beg, Drom, Headfort and to the regional road junction of the Barraduff to Glenflesk road and the road to Headford Station.

On Sunday, stages 7 and 9 will go ahead on Molls Gap resulting in road closures from 6am until a quarter past 1.

The N71 from Torc via Galway’s Bridge, Ladies View and Molls Gap to the junction of the N71 and the road to Kilkeana.

From 7am until 2pm the road from the N70 Blackwater Bridge via Geahra Bridge , Balleaghbeama to Shronahiree will close.

Sunday afternoon’s stages will see the road from Gortboy via Geahra, Shanacloon, Cooleanaig, Kilgobnet, Keel, Shanera, Kilcooaght West to Ownagarry Bridge closed from 10 past 12 until 20 to 7.

Stages 12 and 14 on Sunday will take place around Caragh Lake.

The road from Shanacashel Cross via Blackstones Bridge, Lough Beg and Quaybawn to Glanagillagh will close from 1pm until 20 past 7.

All adjoining public roads will be closed for a distance of 200m from each junction.

Main Street, Killarney, from the Plaza Hotel to the Junction of Main Street and New Street, will be closed from 5.30 pm to 9.30 pm this evening for the holding of a Ceremonial Start.

The Car Parking section of Lewis Road Car Park will be used as Parc Ferme and will be unavailable for parking purposes until 9.30 pm on Sunday.