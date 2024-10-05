Radio Kerry takes home gold, silver and bronze at IMRO Radio Awards

Radio Kerry took home gold, silver and bronze awards at last nights national IMRO Radio Awards.

The Weekend Sports Show won the Sports Programme of the Year Local/ Regional category, with Tim Moynihan winning Silver for Sports Broadcaster of the Year Local/ Regional.

JJ O Shea won Bronze in the Specialist Music Broadcaster of the Year categoryfor his show The Music Tree.

The annual awards which celebrate the bestin radio were held in the Lyrath Estate in Kilkenny.

Radio Kerry General Manager Fiona Stack congratulated the winners and thanked all staff for the commitment they show to producing quality local radio.