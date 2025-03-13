Advertisement
News

Radio Kerry signs new 10-year broadcasting licence with Coimisiún na Meán

Mar 13, 2025 13:36 By radiokerrynews
Radio Kerry has signed a new 10-year broadcast licence with Coimisiún na Meán to provide a local radio service for the county.

The licence was publicly advertised last year, which was followed by an expression of interest and submissions process.

Radio Kerry staff and board members have signed the renewal which extends the licence until 2035.

The station first went on air in July 1990, operating for the franchise area of County Kerry.

The station has successfully renewed its broadcast licence for the next 10 years, with the contracts signed at Coimisiún na Meán headquarters.

Executive Chairman of Radio Kerry, John O Sullivan said that the original vision of shareholders in 1990 was to provide a voice for the Kingdom.

He says the licence renewal is a vote of confidence in the station’s continued commitment to do so.

Radio Kerry General Manager, Fiona Stack said the staff are very proud to represent the people of Kerry.

She thanked the staff, listeners and advertisers for their continued support for the station; adding Radio Kerry looks forward to continuing to work with them, to further develop the services it provides.

