Radio Kerry journalist recognised at Justice Media Awards

A Radio Kerry journalist has been recognised for his work at the Justice Media Awards.

The awards, which are organised by the Law Society of Ireland, recognise outstanding journalism which help with the public’s understanding of the justice and legal systems.

Radio Kerry journalist Mark Lynch has received two merit certificates at the Justice Media Awards.

He was recognised in the court reporting broadcast category for his coverage of court cases involving money mules in Kerry with the judges saying it was an excellent broadcast piece and public service journalism highlighting the consequences of breaking the law and the ramifications of being caught up in money-laundering schemes.

Mark's work was also recognised in the newcomer of the year category and the judges said he demonstrated exciting, but careful reporting on a range of issues.

Mark Lynch was also shortlisted in the court reporting broadcast category alongside Mary Gallagher for their coverage of Tatenda Mukwata's inquest.

Shane Phelan who is from Ballybunion and is legal affairs editor with the Irish independent won the International Justice Reporting award, while Kerry’s Eye journalist Aidan O’Connor won the print/online journalism local category.