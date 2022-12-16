Advertisement
Radio Kerry Christmas Jumper Day raising funds for SVP

Dec 16, 2022 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Today is Radio Kerry Christmas Jumper Day.

The event is supported by Garvey’s SuperValu and is in aid of St Vincent de Paul Kerry, with all funds raised staying in the county.

The event is in its ninth year and has raised almost €150,000 since it first began.

The funds raised help St Vincent de Paul with Christmas food hampers, meals on wheels and presents for children who are homeless or in direct provision.

Donations:

100% of the money goes to St Vincent de Paul Kerry.

• Donate by cash or scan the QR code on the poster at any of the Garveys Super Valu Stores in Tralee, Dingle, Castleisland or Listowel

• Directly to the St Vincent de Paul Kerry bank account,

•Drop in your donation to their shops around the county - St Vincent de Paul operate a donation centre in Tralee and eight stores across their Conference areas in Tralee, Castleisland, Listowel, Killorglin, Killarney, Dingle, Kenmare and Abbeyfeale.

•Online donations can be made via www.radiokerry.ie/jumperday

• Call their dedicated phone line for donations (066) 712 8021 (Extension 1)

•Scan the QR code on any Christmas Jumper Day poster

