Radio Kerry analysis shows average price of car rental has trebled

Apr 27, 2022 13:04 By radiokerrynews
Radio Kerry analysis shows average price of car rental has trebled
Radio Kerry analysis shows the average price of a car rental has trebled compared to before the pandemic.

The average price has increased from €400 to between €1,000 to €1,200 per week.

The Car Rental Council of Ireland says stock levels are 50% of what they were pre-pandemic and cites a lack of supply and backlog of orders for new cars among the reasons for the increase.

Fine Gael councillor Patrick O’Connor-Scarteen says he fears tourists could now look for city breaks where they don’t need to rent a car.

He says Kerry has lots of hidden gems, but visitors will need their own transport to travel to these areas.

Cllr O’Connor-Scarteen says there needs to be more promotion of public transport, including new routes along the Ring of Kerry:

