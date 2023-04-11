Advertisement
Public meeting tonight about disruptions to locals by Kilcummin works

Apr 11, 2023 17:04 By radiokerrynews
Public meeting tonight about disruptions to locals by Kilcummin works
A public meeting will be held tonight to discuss disruptions caused by the Kilcummin Sewerage Scheme works.

Works on the long-awaited €9 million Kilcummin Sewerage Scheme started last August, and have involved the closure of two local roads.

Progress on the works by contractors on behalf of Uisce Éireann has been criticised, and Independent councillor Niall ‘Botty’ O’Callaghan has organised a public meeting for this evening to discuss the disruptions to locals.

Cllr O’Callaghan says it doesn’t look likely representatives from Uisce Éireann will attend the meeting, despite being invited, which he says is extremely frustrating.

The meeting takes place this evening at 8 o’clock in Fitzgerald Stadium.

