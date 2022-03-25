Advertisement
Public health expert says following basic advice does not mean full reversion to restrictions

Mar 25, 2022 13:03 By radiokerrynews
A public health expert says following public health advice does not mean we have to revert to all restrictions.

Dr Treasa Kelliher is specialist registrar in public health medicine.

She was speaking in light of the rising Covid-19 figures which have resulted in the re-introduction of restrictions on University Hospital Kerry.

Earlier this week, UHK asked that the public to avoid the emergency department unless absolutely necessary.

Visiting at the hospital is also restricted, while elective procedures have been cancelled.

Dr Kelliher says the basic advice should still be followed, even though restrictions have been lifted.

