Public consultation open for Fenit Village Design Masterplan

Apr 8, 2022 13:04 By radiokerrynews
Public consultation for the Fenit Village Design Masterplan has begun.

The draft plan sets out proposals for the redevelopment of the North Kerry village.

It focuses on the development of two key sites including the greenfield site and the seafront public realm centred on the playground, greenway terminus and entrance to the beach.

The plans are available for viewing on Kerry County Council’s website until Wednesday, May 18th.

They will also be on public display in the Fenit Parish Hall on Wednesday, May 4th (5pm-8pm) where members of the council’s planning department will be available to answer any questions.

