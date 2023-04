Kerry County Council is proposing to close a Kerry road.

It’s planning to close the L-2007 Tawlaght Lane, Fenit from Monday the 24th of April until Friday the 19th May, 9.30 am to 9pm daily.

The road will open at weekends.

Advertisement

The purpose of this closure is to facilitate the installation of a new water main and traffic diversion will be in operation.

Anyone wishing to object can do so in writing before 4pm tomorrow.