Proposal of four month closure for Kenmare road

Kerry County Council is proposing to close a road to public traffic in Kenmare for four months.

The temporary closing of roads will apply to the L-4060 Lauragh Road, Kenmare from June 27th to October 28th.

The purpose of the road closure is to facilitate the installation of a new watermain.

Diversions will be in place for road users and local access will be provided for emergency services and local residents.

Objections can be lodged by email to [email protected] no later than June 7th.

Objections can be lodged in writing to:

Adminstrative Officer,

Transportation and Marine Department,

County Buildings,

Tralee

Diversions will be as follows and will be clearly signposted:

People travelling to Lauragh will take the L-4061, turn left onto L-4062 and turn right onto R571 towards Lauragh.

Traffic travelling from Lauragh will continue west onto the R571 from Lauragh, turn left onto L-6062 and finally turn right onto L-4061.