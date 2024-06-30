The project manager for a payment scheme to farmers says administrative problems will be ironed out.

Patricia Deane is project manager for the ACRES Scheme in Kerry and West Cork.

Over 3,000 farmers in Kerry and West Cork are taking part in the ACRES scheme which has been beset by delays and problems with the issuing of payments.

The Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue announced last week that around 4,000 farmers nationally would receive a balancing ACRES payment before the end of this month.

In February, he said that a blanket payment of €5,000 would be paid to all participants to speed up the scheme's administration.

However, once assessed, some farmers may not be entitled to the full €5,000, meaning they will owe money to the department.

Patricia Deane says the payments confusion is a cause of embarrassment.

However, Ms Deane says it's still a good scheme and the problems will be ironed out: