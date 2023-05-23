Progress expected soon on plans for greenway connecting Castleisland to other routes

It’s expected there’ll be progress in the near future on developing a greenway connecting Castleisland to other such routes in the county.

Fianna Fáil councillor Fionnán Fitzgerald sought an update on the project at the recent Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District meeting.

He says there’s viability in connecting other greenway routes to Castleisland, both economically and from a tourism perspective.

Kerry County Council says the strategic assessment report for this project has been drafted and following consideration, it’s hoped to issue it to the Department of Transport in the coming weeks.

The council says if this report is approved, works will be undertaken once the necessary funding is available.