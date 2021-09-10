Pressure like never before on UHK says clinical director

University Hospital Kerry has never been under so much pressure.

That’s according to clinical director and consultant anaesthetist, Dr Niamh Feely, who says the numbers attending the emergency department are up 20 to 40%.

As a result, the hospital yesterday cancelled all elective surgeries, with the exception of time critical cancer operations, until tomorrow at the earliest.

Advertisement

At one stage this week, there were 80 patients in the ED, and up to 29 waiting for beds.

Dr Feely hopes surgeries will resume soon, but says they won’t if the numbers presenting at the hospital remains high.

Advertisement

Dr Niamh Feely admits UHK staff are tired; she says in order to deal with the surge of patients, they’re looking at changing rosters and staffing.

She says the management is also working with the private sector and community services to free up beds in UHK.