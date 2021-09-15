Advertisement
President of Ireland praises historic collaboration for Irish Music Month

Sep 15, 2021 13:09 By radiokerrynews
President of Ireland Michael D Higgins says the collaboration between independent radio stations for Irish Music Month is historic.

Radio Kerry is one of 25 independent radio stations that have signed up to this Independent Broadcasters of Ireland and Hot Press campaign, which will increase radio play for Irish artists.

President Higgins says this initiative is the biggest ever co-operative action taken by independent radio stations in Ireland.

He says a debt of gratitude is owed to every single one of the 25 independent radio stations for supporting this important event.

President Higgins says Irish musicians have a vital role in society:

 

